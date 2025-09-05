BML 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
BOP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.07%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.43%)
DCL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
DGKC 221.40 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (2.58%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.76%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
GCIL 30.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
HUBC 181.50 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.12%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.87%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
MLCF 107.19 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
NBP 170.85 Increased By ▲ 14.34 (9.16%)
PAEL 53.77 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
POWER 19.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.17%)
PPL 181.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.51%)
PREMA 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 23.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.66%)
SSGC 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,685 Increased By 77.6 (0.5%)
BR30 47,362 Increased By 972 (2.1%)
KSE100 153,316 Increased By 650.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 46,735 Increased By 234.9 (0.51%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar holds ground as bonds find footing, jobs data looms

  • Sterling traded at $1.3447 , up 0.1%
Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 09:30am

TOKYO: The dollar mostly held its ground on Friday as bond markets stabilised and traders awaited key U.S. jobs data expected to firm up the case for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The greenback inched up in U.S. hours on Thursday and was poised for a second straight weekly gain on relatively light trading and as investors refrained from big moves ahead of the payrolls figures.

Data on Thursday showing higher-than-expected applications for jobless benefits in the United States served as a prelude to the more critical non-farm payrolls report that will feed into the Fed’s policy decision this month.

Bonds rallied in the U.S., Europe, and Japan after fiscal concerns spurred a run-up in long-term yields. The yen edged higher as Japan’s chief trade negotiator spelled out details of a solidified trade deal with the U.S.

Concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump’s meddling with the Fed policy and his unpredictable tariffs have compelled investors to be shy of holding dollar assets of late, said Bart Wakabayashi, the Tokyo Branch Manager of State Street.

“The dollar remains very, very underweight,” Wakabayashi said. “I do think there is room for the dollar buying to come back at some point. Maybe investors are just waiting for the rate cut to happen and then pile back in.”

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was little changed at 98.207, set for a 0.4% gain this week.

The greenback dropped 0.2% to 148.22 yen. The euro was up 0.1% on the day at $1.1656.

Several Fed officials said labour market worries continue to support their calls for rate cuts, boosting expectations of an imminent easing. The Fed is due to meet on September 16 and 17.

The ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in August. At the same time, data showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 237,000 for the week ended August 30.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 230,000 claims for the latest week.

Traders are pricing in a near-100% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates later this month, up from 87% a week ago, CME FedWatch showed.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, fell 0.9 basis points to 3.583%.

Stephen Miran, Trump’s pick to fill an open seat at the Fed, said he would “not at all” be the president’s puppet when questioned by lawmakers on Thursday about whether he will make interest-rate decisions independently of political pressure.

Trump signed an order on Thursday to implement lower tariffs on Japanese automobile imports and other products that were announced in July. Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s top trade negotiator, said his nation agreed to issue joint statements on the agreement at Washington’s request.

A surge in long-term bond yields of late has signalled increasing concerns about the fiscal health of major economies from Japan to Britain and the U.S.

Those fears abated on Thursday and Friday, with yields falling back to earth. Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasuries slid to the lowest since May first in early Tokyo trading.

Yields on Japanese government bonds fell a second day after a closely watched auction of 30-year debt passed smoothly on Thursday.

Sterling traded at $1.3447 , up 0.1%.

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6525 .

New Zealand’s kiwi dollar rose 0.2% to $0.5855 .

Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Dollar holds ground as bonds find footing, jobs data looms

Bulls take control of PSX as shares climb 1,000 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

SBP tells banks: Equip 25% branch network with Cash Deposit Machines by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Oil prices ease as investors await OPEC+ output decision

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

Asim Munir to remain army chief until Nov 2027: Rana

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Bids exceed Rs2bn target: KE wraps up short-term Sukuk IPO

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

Read more stories