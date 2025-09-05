BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-05

US dollar steady

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

NEW YORK: The US dollar was steady on Thursday in a volatile week ahead of a crucial jobs report and with data indicating labor market weakness, which has reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will cut rates this month. Data showed on Thursday that the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits increased more than expected last week, consistent with softening labor market conditions. Furthermore, the ADP National Employment Report showed US private payrolls increased less than expected in August.

The dollar edged higher in relatively steady trade, reflecting investor wariness of making any big moves ahead of Friday’s more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report.

The dollar strengthened 0.25 percent to 148.46 against the Japanese yen. It was up 0.15 percent to 0.80570 against the Swiss franc. The greenback lost ground against both safe-haven currencies on Wednesday. The euro fell 0.16 percent to $1.164175. “It’s been choppy … with enough questions around where the economy is at that people are just likely trying to square up before Friday’s number and not taking any outward bets one way or the other,” said Marvin Loh, senior global market strategist at State Street in Boston.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.21 percent to 98.355 after dropping in the previous session. Several Federal Reserve officials said labour market worries continue to underpin their view that rate cuts still lie ahead for the central bank, boosting expectations of an imminent rate cut. The Fed is due to meet on September 16 and 17.

In other currencies, the pound sterling weakened 0.12 percent to $1.3425 after gaining in the last session. The Canadian dollar weakened 0.28 percent versus the greenback to C$1.38 per dollar. The Australian dollar weakened 0.6 percent versus the greenback to $0.6504.

Spot gold fell 0.59 percent to $3,537.52 an ounce, easing from a record high reached on Wednesday.

US dollar US dollar bond

Comments

Comments are closed.

US dollar steady

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

PM Shehbaz assures to remove all hiccups as Pakistan, China business firms sign $4.2bn pacts

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories