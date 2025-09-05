BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-05

Bids exceed Rs2bn target: KE wraps up short-term Sukuk IPO

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: K-Electric has concluded the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Pakistan’s first retail listed short-term Sukuk, attracting 2.2x times more bids than its target of PKR 2 billion. The funds have been raised to meet KE’s operational and working capital requirements.

The process concluded on September 3, 2025, with participation from over 600 retail applicants and institutional investors, injecting PKR 4.4 billion.

Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani, CFO at K-Electric, said: “We are humbled by the overwhelming response from investors, which demonstrates confidence in our vision of powering Karachi and driving Pakistan’s energy transformation. This IPO marks an important step in K-Electric’s journey as we continue to serve Karachi. By broadening access to investment opportunities, Islamic finance is helping deepen Pakistan’s capital markets, strengthen financial inclusion, and enhance overall economic vibrancy.”

KE highlights future outlook

The IPO opened on August 4, and offered individuals across Pakistan, including KE’s residential and commercial consumers, the opportunity to invest in this financial product.

During the blackout phase, only individual investors could participate. However, from August 18 onwards, the IPO opened to all types of investors, including asset management companies.

The pre-IPO phase, amounting to Rs1 billion, was specifically tailored for KE’s industrial and large commercial consumers, as well as high-net-worth individuals.

The Sukuk operates under a Shirkat-ul-Aqd Islamic structure, allowing investors to directly participate in KE’s core business operations related to electricity provision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE sukuk IPO power sector K-Electric

Comments

200 characters

Bids exceed Rs2bn target: KE wraps up short-term Sukuk IPO

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

PM Shehbaz assures to remove all hiccups as Pakistan, China business firms sign $4.2bn pacts

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories