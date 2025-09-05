Stocks hit new peak

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its bullish momentum on Thursday, marking a record-setting session largely driven by upbeat economic data across multiple sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high of 152,665.72 points, up 463.85 points or 0.30 percent from Wednesday’s close of 152,201.88 points. During the session, the index touched a high of 153,411.06 points and a low of 152,264.97 points, reflecting the market’s vibrant sentiment.

The BRIndex100 finished at 15,607.06 points, gaining 58.89 points or 0.38 percent on a total volume of 796.45 million shares. The BRIndex30 closed at 46,390.39 points, up 536.67 points or 1.17 percent, with a total volume of 530.31 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, the market maintained strong momentum throughout the session. Major contributors to the index’s upward movement included FFC, LUCK, SYS, MARI, and AKBL, collectively adding 484 points.

Market activity was robust across all segments. In the ready market, 208 companies advanced, 240 declined, and 32 remained unchanged out of 480 traded companies.

Total traded volume in the ready market stood at 954.33 million shares, slightly lower than Wednesday’s 1.04 billion shares. Traded value also decreased from Rs51.3 billion to approximately Rs46.05 billion.

Market capitalization surged to a new high of Rs17.982 trillion, up Rs19 billion from the previous day’s close of Rs17.963 trillion.

Top-performing companies by turnover included B.O. Punjab with 99.49 million shares traded, closing at Rs18.36; K-Electric Ltd. with 45.31 million shares traded, ending at Rs5.34; and Pak Int. Bulk, which closed at Rs13.44 on a turnover of 38.55 million shares.

The largest rate gainers in the ready market were Hoechst Pakistan Limited, which rose by Rs101.89 to Rs4,101.27, and Sitara Chemical Industries Limited, up Rs72.52 to Rs797.70. On the other hand, PIA Holding Company Limited B and Siemens Pakistan Engineering saw the most significant declines, falling Rs475.13 and Rs122.00, respectively, to close at Rs26,340.67 and Rs1,553.00.

Sectoral indices closed as follows: The BR Automobile Assembler Index ended at 24,610.13 points, up 34.45 points or 0.14 percent, on a turnover of 4.74 million shares. The BR Cement Index finished at 12,896.96 points, gaining 230.06 points or 1.82 percent, with a turnover of 96.51 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index closed lower at 44,802.03 points, down 57.87 points or 0.13 percent, on a turnover of 133.54 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index wrapped up at 23,943.55 points, rising 126.45 points or 0.53 percent, with a turnover of 65.44 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index ended at 13,129.82 points, up 12.41 points or 0.09 percent, on a turnover of 46.92 million shares. The BR Tech and Communication Index closed at 3,403.55 points, gaining 53.71 points or 1.6 percent, with a turnover of 102.75 million shares.

According to Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation, stocks reached new all-time highs as investors digested positive economic data on fertilizer, oil, and cement sales for August 2025. Additionally, government deliberations on resolving the power sector’s circular debt crisis, rupee stability, and upbeat cotton production data for August acted as catalysts for the record bullish close at the PSX.

