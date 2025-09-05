BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-05

3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Expo from 10th

Recorder Report Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:59am

KARACHI: 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition is set to take place at the Karachi Expo Centre from 10 to 12 September 2025, marking the biggest gathering for the plastic, printing, and packaging industries. Organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd, the three-day mega event will bring together key industry leaders, top government officials, manufacturers, suppliers, traders, distributors and service providers from around the world under one roof.

The exhibition will feature over 550 leading companies from more than 30 countries, displaying state-of-the-art machinery, advanced technologies, and innovative solutions that are redefining the industry. The event provides an ideal opportunity to explore collaborations and unlock new business opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, stated: “3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition has become a catalyst for growth and innovation in the plastic, printing, and packaging industries. This year’s edition will showcase the latest global technologies and solutions while providing a dynamic platform for businesses to connect, collaborate, and expand their footprint across local and international markets.”

3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan is expected to attract thousands of industry stakeholders, further positioning Pakistan as a center of innovation and industrial excellence. The exhibition will focus on innovation, sustainability, and responsible plastic use, while promoting circular economy practices and addressing climate challenges.

