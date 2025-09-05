Markets Print 2025-09-05
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the
Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 04, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.33 283.20 AED 76.87 77.10
EURO 328.10 330.00 SAR 75.17 75.40
GBP 378.89 380.93 INTERBANK 281.70 281.90
JPY 1.87 1.93
=========================================================================
