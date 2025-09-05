Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 04, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation 02-09-2025 Shanlamar Crude Oil Ship B-6/B-7 Xin Chang Dis/Load Oceansea 02-09-2025 Shu Containers Shipping B-8/B-9 Hong Dis/Load Freight 03-09-2025 Li Yuan Connection Pak Yang Containers B-13/B-14 Pacifc Load Bull Shipping 31-08-2025 Advance Clinkers Agencies B-14/B-15 Kiran Disc General Seahawks 03-09-2025 Bosphorus Cargo Asia Global Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S.Shipping 30-08-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Sana Load Rice Teadelink 30-08-2025 B-25 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025 B-26/B-27 Northern Dis/Load Oceansea 03-09-2025 Practise Containers Shipping B-29/B-30 Hui fa Dis/Load Merchant 03-09-2025 Containers Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sopt-1 Carl Schulte Dis/Load Ocean Network 03-09-2025 Containers Express Pak Sopt-2 Zhng Gu Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 02-09-2025 Hang Zhou Containers Agency Sopt-3 Oocl Le Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 02-09-2025 Havre Containers ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Sana 03-09-2025 Load Rice Teadelink Zhong Gu 03-09-2025 Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping Containers Agency Hang Zhou Hui Fa 03-09-2025 Dis/Load Merchant Shipping Containers ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Maersk Cebu 04-09-2025 D/20000 Transtrade Carbon Oil Swan Lake 04-09-2025 D/68101 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship He Run 04-09-2025 D/L Container star shipping Xiang Mao One 04-09-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Readiness Express Pak Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan 04-09-2025 D/L Container Feeder Logistics Interasia Amplify 04-09-2025 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Grand Choice 04-09-2025 D/639 Package Cma Cgm Vehicles Pakistan Ruico Sapphire 05-09-2025 D/14500 Sharaf Shipping Chemical Agency Dm Jade 05-09-2025 D/10500 Gac Pakistan Chemical Groton 05-09-2025 D/L Container Alpine Marine Services Wan Hai 361 05-09-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan One Majesty 05-09-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Wladyslaw 05-09-2025 D/1118 Sinotrans Logistics Orkan General Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Xin Beijing 04-09-2025 Container Ship - Xing Shou Hai 04-09-2025 General Cargo - Celsius 04-09-2025 Container Ship - Emmen X-Press 04-09-2025 Container Ship - Salween ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Princess Steel Crystal Sep 2nd, 2025 Wafya Pallets Sea Ser MW-2 PHC Glory Rice East Wind Sep 3rd, 2025 MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Galini Coal Trade To Sep 2nd, 2025 Shore ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Hansa Container GAC Sep 3rd, 2025 Africa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Ionic Kibou Soya Alpine Sep 3rd, 2025 Bean Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Al-Diab-II LPG Trans Marine Sep 3rd, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine Sep 4th, 2025 IDI Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Al-Slami LNG GSA -do- CMA CGM Phoenix Container CMA CGM PAK -do- Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hansa Africa Container GAC Sep 4th, 2025 Al-Diab-II LPG Trans Marine -do- Princess Steel Crystal Sea Ser -do- Wafya Pallets ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Flora Maris Gas oil Alpine Sep 4th, 2025 Sarwatgas LPG M International -do- IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths Sentosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do- Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do- Ullswater LPG Universal Shipp -do- =============================================================================

