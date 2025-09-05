BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-05

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 04, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc           Pakistan Nation    02-09-2025
                  Shanlamar      Crude Oil      Ship
B-6/B-7           Xin Chang      Dis/Load       Oceansea           02-09-2025
                  Shu            Containers     Shipping
B-8/B-9           Hong           Dis/Load       Freight            03-09-2025
                  Li Yuan                       Connection Pak
                  Yang           Containers
B-13/B-14         Pacifc         Load           Bull Shipping      31-08-2025
                  Advance        Clinkers       Agencies
B-14/B-15         Kiran          Disc General   Seahawks           03-09-2025
                  Bosphorus      Cargo          Asia Global
Nmb-1             Al Ahmed       Load Rice      N.S.Shipping       30-08-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Sana           Load Rice      Teadelink          30-08-2025
B-25              Fiora          -              Ocean World        31-08-2025
B-26/B-27         Northern       Dis/Load       Oceansea           03-09-2025
                  Practise       Containers     Shipping
B-29/B-30         Hui fa         Dis/Load       Merchant           03-09-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-1            Carl Schulte   Dis/Load       Ocean Network      03-09-2025
                                 Containers     Express Pak
Sopt-2            Zhng Gu        Dis/Load       Sharaf Shipping    02-09-2025
                  Hang Zhou      Containers     Agency
Sopt-3            Oocl Le        Dis/Load       Oocl Pakistan      02-09-2025
                  Havre          Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Sana              03-09-2025     Load Rice                          Teadelink
Zhong Gu          03-09-2025     Dis/Load                     Sharaf Shipping
                                 Containers                            Agency
Hang Zhou
Hui Fa            03-09-2025     Dis/Load                   Merchant Shipping
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Maersk Cebu       04-09-2025     D/20000                           Transtrade
                                 Carbon Oil
Swan Lake         04-09-2025     D/68101                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                               Ship
He Run            04-09-2025     D/L Container                  star shipping
Xiang Mao
One               04-09-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Readiness                                                         Express Pak
Yuan Xiang
Fa Zhan           04-09-2025     D/L Container               Feeder Logistics
Interasia
Amplify           04-09-2025     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
Grand Choice      04-09-2025     D/639 Package                        Cma Cgm
                                 Vehicles                            Pakistan
Ruico Sapphire    05-09-2025     D/14500                      Sharaf Shipping
                                 Chemical                              Agency
Dm Jade           05-09-2025     D/10500                         Gac Pakistan
                                 Chemical
Groton            05-09-2025     D/L Container                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Wan Hai 361       05-09-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
                                                                     Pakistan
One Majesty       05-09-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Wladyslaw         05-09-2025     D/1118                   Sinotrans Logistics
Orkan                            General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Beijing       04-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Xing Shou Hai     04-09-2025     General Cargo                              -
Celsius           04-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Emmen
X-Press           04-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Salween
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Princess       Steel          Crystal         Sep 2nd, 2025
                  Wafya          Pallets        Sea Ser
MW-2              PHC Glory      Rice           East Wind       Sep 3rd, 2025
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Galini         Coal           Trade To        Sep 2nd, 2025
                                                Shore
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Hansa          Container      GAC             Sep 3rd, 2025
                  Africa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Ionic Kibou    Soya           Alpine          Sep 3rd, 2025
                                 Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Al-Diab-II     LPG            Trans Marine    Sep 3rd, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Nakhal Silver     Palm oil       Alpine                         Sep 4th, 2025
IDI               Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Al-Slami          LNG            GSA                                     -do-
CMA CGM
Phoenix           Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
Yuan Xiang
Fa Zhan           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                            Sep 4th, 2025
Al-Diab-II        LPG            Trans Marine                            -do-
Princess          Steel          Crystal Sea Ser                         -do-
Wafya             Pallets
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Flora Maris       Gas oil        Alpine                         Sep 4th, 2025
Sarwatgas         LPG            M International                         -do-
IVS Windsor       Coal           Ocean World               Waiting for Berths
Sentosa-66        Fertilizer     Ocean Service                           -do-
Etagas            Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Ullswater         LPG            Universal Shipp                         -do-
=============================================================================

