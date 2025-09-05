KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 04, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation 02-09-2025
Shanlamar Crude Oil Ship
B-6/B-7 Xin Chang Dis/Load Oceansea 02-09-2025
Shu Containers Shipping
B-8/B-9 Hong Dis/Load Freight 03-09-2025
Li Yuan Connection Pak
Yang Containers
B-13/B-14 Pacifc Load Bull Shipping 31-08-2025
Advance Clinkers Agencies
B-14/B-15 Kiran Disc General Seahawks 03-09-2025
Bosphorus Cargo Asia Global
Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S.Shipping 30-08-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Sana Load Rice Teadelink 30-08-2025
B-25 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025
B-26/B-27 Northern Dis/Load Oceansea 03-09-2025
Practise Containers Shipping
B-29/B-30 Hui fa Dis/Load Merchant 03-09-2025
Containers Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-1 Carl Schulte Dis/Load Ocean Network 03-09-2025
Containers Express Pak
Sopt-2 Zhng Gu Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 02-09-2025
Hang Zhou Containers Agency
Sopt-3 Oocl Le Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 02-09-2025
Havre Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Sana 03-09-2025 Load Rice Teadelink
Zhong Gu 03-09-2025 Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping
Containers Agency
Hang Zhou
Hui Fa 03-09-2025 Dis/Load Merchant Shipping
Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Maersk Cebu 04-09-2025 D/20000 Transtrade
Carbon Oil
Swan Lake 04-09-2025 D/68101 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship
He Run 04-09-2025 D/L Container star shipping
Xiang Mao
One 04-09-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Readiness Express Pak
Yuan Xiang
Fa Zhan 04-09-2025 D/L Container Feeder Logistics
Interasia
Amplify 04-09-2025 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Grand Choice 04-09-2025 D/639 Package Cma Cgm
Vehicles Pakistan
Ruico Sapphire 05-09-2025 D/14500 Sharaf Shipping
Chemical Agency
Dm Jade 05-09-2025 D/10500 Gac Pakistan
Chemical
Groton 05-09-2025 D/L Container Alpine Marine
Services
Wan Hai 361 05-09-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Pakistan
One Majesty 05-09-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Wladyslaw 05-09-2025 D/1118 Sinotrans Logistics
Orkan General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Beijing 04-09-2025 Container Ship -
Xing Shou Hai 04-09-2025 General Cargo -
Celsius 04-09-2025 Container Ship -
Emmen
X-Press 04-09-2025 Container Ship -
Salween
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Princess Steel Crystal Sep 2nd, 2025
Wafya Pallets Sea Ser
MW-2 PHC Glory Rice East Wind Sep 3rd, 2025
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Galini Coal Trade To Sep 2nd, 2025
Shore
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Hansa Container GAC Sep 3rd, 2025
Africa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Ionic Kibou Soya Alpine Sep 3rd, 2025
Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Al-Diab-II LPG Trans Marine Sep 3rd, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine Sep 4th, 2025
IDI Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Al-Slami LNG GSA -do-
CMA CGM
Phoenix Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
Yuan Xiang
Fa Zhan Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa Container GAC Sep 4th, 2025
Al-Diab-II LPG Trans Marine -do-
Princess Steel Crystal Sea Ser -do-
Wafya Pallets
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Flora Maris Gas oil Alpine Sep 4th, 2025
Sarwatgas LPG M International -do-
IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths
Sentosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do-
Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do-
Ullswater LPG Universal Shipp -do-
=============================================================================
