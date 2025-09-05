KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 04, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 152,665.72 High: 153,411.06 Low: 152,264.97 Net Change: 463.84 Volume (000): 407,267 Value (000): 30,951,467 Makt Cap (000) 4,532,331,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,610.13 NET CH (+) 34.45 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,896.96 NET CH (+) 230.06 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 44,802.03 NET CH (-) 57.87 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,943.55 NET CH (+) 126.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,129.82 NET CH (+) 12.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,403.55 NET CH (+) 53.71 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-September-2025 ====================================

