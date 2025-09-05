Markets Print 2025-09-05
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 04, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 152,665.72
High: 153,411.06
Low: 152,264.97
Net Change: 463.84
Volume (000): 407,267
Value (000): 30,951,467
Makt Cap (000) 4,532,331,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,610.13
NET CH (+) 34.45
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,896.96
NET CH (+) 230.06
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 44,802.03
NET CH (-) 57.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,943.55
NET CH (+) 126.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,129.82
NET CH (+) 12.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,403.55
NET CH (+) 53.71
------------------------------------
As on: 04-September-2025
====================================
