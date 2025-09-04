BML 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.76%)
VEON Group expresses intention to acquire Pakistan’s TPL Insurance

BR Web Desk Published 04 Sep, 2025 03:58pm
Courtesy: VEON
Courtesy: VEON

VEON Group Holding Company Ltd, a subsidiary of the Nasdaq-listed VEON Ltd, has expressed its intention to acquire shares and control in TPL Insurance Limited, marking a possible entry into Pakistan’s insurance sector.

The development was disclosed by TPL Insurance Limited in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

According to a public announcement of intention, the proposed transaction remains subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals, including clearance of fit and proper criteria from relevant regulatory authorities.

VEON has not yet disclosed the number of shares or purchase price, as the agreement is contingent on due diligence and execution of definitive agreements.

If the acquisition proceeds, VEON would be required to make a public offer for at least 50% of the remaining voting shares of TPL Insurance.

TPL Corp Limited is the majority shareholder in TPL Insurance with 52.87% stake, followed by the Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation Ltd with 17.02%, and Entwicklungsgesellschaft MBH with 15.87%.

The insurer has a paid-up capital of 198.39 million shares.

Sharing its financial details, TPL Insurance reported total assets of Rs8.46 billion as of June 30, 2025, with shareholders’ equity standing at Rs2.68 billion. The company posted a loss of Rs12 million in the first half of 2025, compared to a profit of Rs72 million in 2024.

VEON Group, headquartered in Dubai, operates across five countries, including Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh.

In Pakistan, VEON Group has a strong operational footprint through Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (operating under the brand Jazz), the country’s leading mobile operator, with over 70 million subscribers.

VEON Group has demonstrated deep market understanding, regulatory compliance, and long-term investment commitment in Pakistan’s telecom and digital sectors.

