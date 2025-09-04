World
Xi lauds Slovakia’s friendship with China, Chinese state media
- The international community needs unity and cooperation more than ever, Xi told
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping praised Slovakia for its “adherence” to its friendship with China, telling its prime minister on Thursday that Beijing was willing to strengthen exchanges with Bratislava, according to Chinese state media.
The international community needs unity and cooperation more than ever, Xi told Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was visiting to attend a massive military parade in Beijing on Wednesday that showed off China’s military might and diplomatic clout.
