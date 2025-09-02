Vladimir Putin thanks Xi, his ‘dear friend’, for warm welcome to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he was grateful to Chinese President Xi Jinping, his “dear friend”, for the warm welcome he has received during his trip to China.

“Dear friend, both I and the entire Russian delegation are pleased to meet once again with our Chinese friends and colleagues,” Putin told Xi at a meeting, according to a video published on the Kremlin’s official Telegram messaging app.

“Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russia-China relations, which are at an unprecedentedly high level.”