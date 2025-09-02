BML 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
World

Vladimir Putin thanks Xi, his ‘dear friend’, for warm welcome to China

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 11:28am
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he was grateful to Chinese President Xi Jinping, his “dear friend”, for the warm welcome he has received during his trip to China.

“Dear friend, both I and the entire Russian delegation are pleased to meet once again with our Chinese friends and colleagues,” Putin told Xi at a meeting, according to a video published on the Kremlin’s official Telegram messaging app.

Sidelining Trump, China’s Xi rolls out carpet for Ukraine war aggressors

“Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russia-China relations, which are at an unprecedentedly high level.”

