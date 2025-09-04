BML 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
BOP 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
CPHL 95.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.2%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 213.70 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (1.81%)
FCCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
FFL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
GCIL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.12%)
HUBC 177.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.35%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.28%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
MLCF 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.35%)
NBP 155.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.57%)
PPL 181.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.45%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
PRL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.94%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.49%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
TREET 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
TRG 60.30 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.27%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,598 Increased By 50 (0.32%)
BR30 46,202 Increased By 348.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 152,662 Increased By 459.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,497 Increased By 142.5 (0.31%)
Asia markets tick up as Fed comments, jobs data point to rate cuts

  • Australian shares advanced 0.8%, recovering from their biggest one-day sell-off since April, while the Nikkei 225 rose 1.2%
Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 11:08am

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks moved higher in early trading on Thursday as dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials soothed investor nerves at a time of heightened concerns over global growth and a selloff in bond markets.

Australian shares advanced 0.8%, recovering from their biggest one-day sell-off since April, while the Nikkei 225 rose 1.2%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up early gains and was last down 0.2%, dragged lower by losses in China.

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.6% and was on track for a third day of declines after a report in Bloomberg News that financial regulators are preparing cooling measures for the market.

Financial markets have started September in a downbeat mood, with a sell-off in longer-dated bonds dousing investor confidence ahead of critical US non-farm payrolls on Friday.

An auction of 30-year Japanese government bonds later today will test global debt markets’ appetite for super-long fixed income.

Overnight, the selloff in bond markets slowed, but concerns about the fiscal health of major economies from Japan to Britain and the United States kept long-dated borrowing costs pinned near multi-year highs.

Investors got a timely boost to sentiment after Federal Reserve officials, including Governor Christopher Waller, expressed support for rate cuts in the months ahead.

Furthermore, President Donald Trump’s pick to fill an open seat on the Federal Reserve Board, Stephen Miran, said he would work to preserve the central bank’s independence.

US stock futures were up 0.1% as investors took heart from the Fed’s dovish comments, drawing buyers into beaten-down equities.

“We got one or two days of weakness but the dip-buyers have stepped in,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG in Sydney.

“Many people are looking for this weakness in September to be a buying opportunity”, with economic growth still resilient, he added.

“This is a good backdrop for equities.”

Market bets of a rate cut at the Fed’s meeting later this month were also supported by weaker-than-expected job openings data in the latest “JOLTS” report on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve’s “Beige Book” painted a mixed picture of US economic health, which appeared to underscore monetary policymakers’ concerns. Analysts at ING described the report as quite “bleak” and noted that it was “littered with tariff warnings on prices.”

Traders are now pricing in a 96.6% probability of a cut to interest rates at the Fed’s September meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.2226% compared with its US close of 4.211% on Wednesday.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed funds rates, touched 3.6187% compared with a US close of 3.612%.

The dollar was flat against the yen at 148.13, remaining within the trading range it has sat in since the beginning of August.

The European single currency was down 0.1% at $1.1652, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up 0.1% at 98.217.

In commodities markets, Brent crude dipped 0.5% to $67.29 a barrel.

Precious metal prices nudged lower, with spot gold off 0.8% at $3529.94 per ounce after hitting a record on Wednesday.

