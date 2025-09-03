BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025
Markets

Fed rate-cut hopes lift Asian stocks

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

BENGALURU: Most Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as traders positioned for a potential US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month, though political uncertainties in Southeast Asia’s two largest economies kept risk sentiment in check.

Stocks in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, rose 1.3 percent in their biggest intraday percentage gain in three weeks, climbing for the first time since thousands of demonstrators clashed with police outside the House of Representatives late last week.

The benchmark index had lost 1.6 percent by Monday’s close since widespread protests against controversial election law changes began a week ago.

Bank Indonesia’s interventions in the currency market helped the Jakarta Composite cut its losses, according to Philip Wee, a senior FX strategist at DBS. The rupiah traded almost flat on Tuesday, last up 0.1 percent.

“Still, investors are looking beyond rhetoric for policy credibility and reform momentum to anchor long-term capital,” he said.

South Korean shares rose 0.9 percent after data showed that consumer inflation slowed in August. The won strengthened 0.3 percent.

In Thailand, the region’s second-biggest economy, the baht

traded largely flat, last down 0.1 percent, and equities advanced 0.4 percent.

Thailand’s political crisis deepened after the Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday for ethics violations.

The Thai Constitutional Court’s decision may have brought relief and closure, Wee said.

“This year, the THB has been less vulnerable to political premium pricing, cushioned by a persistent current account surplus, record foreign reserves, and broad-based USD weakness tied to Fed rate-cut expectations,” he said.

