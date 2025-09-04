Amanda Anisimova stuns second seed Swiatek to make US Open last four

NEW YORK: Amanda Anisimova flipped the script on Wednesday by ousting second seed Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-3 to reach her first US Open semi-final, exacting revenge for one of the most brutal defeats in Grand Slam history.

Less than two months after suffering a devastating 6-0 6-0 loss to the world number two in the Wimbledon final, the American eighth seed completed the turnaround in 96 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Playing here is so freaking special,” Anisimova said in her on-court interview. “I’ve been having the run of my life here … Today proved everything for me. I can do it.”

The 24-year-old’s journey from tears in July to triumph on Wednesday epitomizes the sport’s capacity for redemption. After watching back the painful Wimbledon footage on Tuesday night, Anisimova admitted she was “slow as hell” in that final but approached the rematch with renewed purpose.

“Today is definitely the most meaningful victory I’ve had in my life,” she told reporters.

“I really came out there with, like, not an ounce of fear… I was constantly moving and trying to get myself going.”

Anisimova next faces Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals after the Japanese 23rd seed beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 7-6(3). Swiatek acknowledged that her opponent’s aggressive return game proved decisive.

“I couldn’t win today’s match playing like that, serving like that, and with Amanda being so aggressive on the returns,” the six-time Grand Slam champion told reporters.

Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semi-final

The American dominated on return, converting four of nine break opportunities while Swiatek managed two breaks from just four chances, ending her bid for a seventh Grand Slam title and second US Open crown in the quarter-finals.

Serving struggles

In the men’s quarters, 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime edged eighth seed Alex de Minaur 4-6 7-6(7) 7-5 7-6(4), smashing down 22 aces to wrap up the win in just over four hours. “It was my toughest match … in this tournament so far,” the Canadian said.

It is about to get even tougher. Up next is world number one Jannik Sinner, who hammered 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6–1 6–4 6–2 in the first all-Italian men’s Grand Slam quarter-final.

“I feel like everything can happen. From my point of view, I always try to look at myself, and I’m very happy to be in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam again,” Sinner said. “He has improved a lot.

Even in one week, you can make big adjustments, and I feel like he did that. Yes, it’s going to be a very difficult match for both of us.“ For De Minaur, it was another painful near-miss that extended his Grand Slam quarter-final losing streak to 0-6.

“My serve’s been letting me down in big matches,” lamented De Minaur, who was aiming to become the first Australian man to reach a US Open semi-final since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005.

“It’s pretty tough to win a high-quality match serving the way I did today.” Both players struggled on serve, combining for 22 double faults. Auger-Aliassime saved break points in key moments and showed the mental toughness that has defined his resurgent season.

The victory marked his first Grand Slam semi-final since his breakthrough run at the 2021 US Open, when he became the first Canadian man to reach that stage in the tournament’s history.

But the Canadian’s extended stay in New York may come at a cost.

The semi-final run is interfering with his wedding plans. “Obviously we’re probably going to have to postpone it. It’s a quick turnaround,” said Auger-Aliassime.