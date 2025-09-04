‘Violations’ of EU’s SPS regulations: Three mango consignments destined for Norway halted by DPP

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive move to safeguard Pakistan’s agricultural exports and maintain strict compliance with Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) regulations, the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) halted three mango consignments totaling 6.2 metric tons destined for Norway due to serious violations of the European Union’s SPS regulations.

The seized consignments, valued at USD 25,649, were found to be in blatant non-compliance with mandatory EU phytosanitary requirements, said a senior official of Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), adding that violations included the absence of Hot Water Treatment (HWT), sourcing from unregistered orchards, lack of pesticide residue analysis, and incorrect HS code declarations.

He said the exporters involved — M/s Pak Punjab International, M/s Sajjad & Co, and M/s Kamran Enterprises — have been penalized and barred from further exports for a designated period.

“Pakistan produces approximately 1.8 million metric tons of mangoes annually, comprising around 20 varieties,” he said, adding that of the total production, 70 percent is grown in Punjab, 29 percent in Sindh, and one percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that Pakistan exports mangoes to several international markets, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA), Afghanistan, and Iran. This year, the country set an ambitious mango export target of 125,000 metric tons. So far, nearly 120,000 metric tons have been exported without any rejection or interception from any country importing Pakistani mangos, he said.

To further boost exports and ensure compliance with SPS standards, he said the DPP has implemented a series of reforms across key agro-sectors, including mango, rice, maize, and citrus. These reforms include deployment of staff at exit points, installation of CCTV cameras, backend monitoring systems, engagement of reputable Pre-Shipment Inspection (PSI) firms, mandatory vehicle number tagging on phytosanitary certificates, photographic documentation with consignments, and periodic staff reshuffling to curb malpractice.

He said the recent violation was detected at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. In response, customs authorities confiscated the non-compliant consignments, and penalties were imposed on the exporters, he said.

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, condemned the incident, stating that adherence to SPS protocols is fundamental to maintaining Pakistan’s credibility in the international agro-product market.

“These regulations are not just formalities — they are vital for food safety, public health, and protecting ecosystems. Violating them risks not just a shipment, but the integrity of our entire export chain, especially to sensitive markets like the EU,” the minister said.

Rana Taveer condemned this illegal attempt and said that such irresponsible acts do not harm a single consignment — they risk shutting down Pakistan’s entire export window to Europe. Those involved are not just violating rules; they are acting against national interests. We will ensure strictest penalties and zero tolerance for such elements, he said.

