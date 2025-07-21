BML 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
BOP 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
DCL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
FCCL 45.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 146.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.84%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.32%)
NBP 125.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.44%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PREMA 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
PRL 31.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PTC 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
SNGP 114.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
SSGC 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.04%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
TRG 55.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,203 Increased By 68.3 (0.48%)
BR30 39,411 Decreased By -160 (-0.4%)
KSE100 138,732 Increased By 134.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 42,342 Increased By 1.4 (0%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

BR Web Desk Published 21 Jul, 2025 11:33am

Pakistan’s rice exports observed a notable drop in revenue in FY25 on account of a sharp decline in international prices, showed data released by Optimus Capital Management on Monday.

As per the brokerage house, the country’s total rice exports stood at 5.8 million metric tons (MMT) in FY25, down by a modest 3.7% compared to 6MMT in the previous year.

But the picture was less rosy on the revenue front. Total rice export earnings registered a significant decline of 14.7% year-on-year, slipping to $3.36 billion in FY25 from $3.93 billion in FY24.

The decline was largely attributed to falling global prices, particularly for non-basmati varieties, which account for over 85% of Pakistan’s rice exports.

Basmati rice saw a marginal increase of 3% in export volume, reaching 797,000 tons. However, earnings from basmati fell 5.2% to $832 million, as compared to $877 million in F24.

The decline comes as average prices decreased nearly 9.1% year-on-year to Rs291.6 per kilogram in FY25, as compared to Rs320.8 per kilogram, according to the data.

Meanwhile, exports of other rice varieties dropped 4.7% in volume and 17.4% in value, reflecting both weaker demand and intense pricing pressure in key markets. The non-basmati rice exports fetched $2.52 billion in FY25, as compared to $3.05 billion in FY24.

In monthly terms, June 2025 saw a sharp drop in rice exports, with shipments down 40.6% month-on-month and 37.1% compared to June 2024.

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

Export revenues stood at $150 million in June 2025, declining over 50% year-on-year and 37.4% month-on-month.

Meanwhile, rice exports’ share in Pakistan’s overall exports declined to 10.5% in FY25 from 12.8% in the previous fiscal.

Despite the revenue setbacks, Pakistan’s rice sector continues to play a vital role in the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

pakistan exports agriculture sector Rice export basmati rice agricultural exports agri exports Pakistan agriculture exports pakistan rice price

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

PSMA urges Pakistan govt to deregulate sugar industry

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Chenab Limited, GOC say unaware in unusual price movement of shares

China starts building world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

Read more stories