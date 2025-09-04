BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
Markets Print 2025-09-04

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 03, 2025) .

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               282.45    283.30   JPY                  1.87     1.93
EURO                328.11    330.03   AED                 76.87    77.10
GBP                 377.15    379.25   SAR                 75.17    75.40
                                       INTERBANK          281.75   281.95
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

