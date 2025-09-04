Markets Print 2025-09-04
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 03, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.45 283.30 JPY 1.87 1.93
EURO 328.11 330.03 AED 76.87 77.10
GBP 377.15 379.25 SAR 75.17 75.40
INTERBANK 281.75 281.95
=========================================================================
