KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 03, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 152,201.88 High: 152,805.30 Low: 151,320.50 Net Change: 1,226.40 Volume (000): 337,866 Value (000): 35,862,149 Makt Cap (000) 4,519,242,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,575.68 NET CH (+) 144.60 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,666.90 NET CH (+) 111.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 44,859.90 NET CH (-) 9.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,817.10 NET CH (+) 1313.37 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,117.41 NET CH (+) 149.33 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,349.84 NET CH (+) 33.86 ==================================== As on: 03-September-2025 ====================================

