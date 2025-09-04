Markets Print 2025-09-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 03, 2025) . ...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 152,201.88
High: 152,805.30
Low: 151,320.50
Net Change: 1,226.40
Volume (000): 337,866
Value (000): 35,862,149
Makt Cap (000) 4,519,242,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,575.68
NET CH (+) 144.60
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,666.90
NET CH (+) 111.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 44,859.90
NET CH (-) 9.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,817.10
NET CH (+) 1313.37
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,117.41
NET CH (+) 149.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,349.84
NET CH (+) 33.86
====================================
As on: 03-September-2025
====================================
