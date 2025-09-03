BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
Pakistan

Sindh govt announces two holidays on Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025

BR Web Desk Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 08:03pm

The Sindh government has announced two public holidays, on September 5 and 6, on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Aaj News reported.

The announcement comes a day after the federal government declared Saturday, September 6, as a public holiday on the occasion of the 12th Rabi ul Awal.

Last week, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the crescent for the lunar month of Rabiul Awwal was not sighted, and that the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal will be celebrated on Saturday, September 6.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi, on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Eid Milad un Nabi 12th Rabi ul Awwal Eid Milad un Nabi 2025

