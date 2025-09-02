Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025: govt announces public holiday on Sept 6

The federal government has announced Saturday, September 6, as a public holiday on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Aaj News reported.

A notification from the Cabinet Division said all schools, colleges, and public and private offices will remain closed on Tuesday, September 6.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met on Sunday to see the moon for the lunar month Rabiul Awwal. However, the crescent was not sighted that evening.

The body then announced that the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal will be celebrated on Saturday, September 6.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.