BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.39 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.3%)
DCL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
DGKC 208.90 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.49%)
FCCL 58.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.55%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
HUBC 173.61 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (6.36%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 104.75 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.94%)
NBP 154.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.95%)
PAEL 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.81%)
POWER 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
PPL 181.51 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.65%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.72%)
SSGC 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
TPLP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.41%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.86%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,560 Increased By 172.8 (1.12%)
BR30 45,717 Increased By 1015.6 (2.27%)
KSE100 152,641 Increased By 1665.9 (1.1%)
KSE30 46,518 Increased By 549.2 (1.19%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares recover as bond selloff stabilizes ahead of US data

  • The STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% at 545.35 points
Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 12:31pm

European shares climbed on Wednesday, bouncing back from steep losses in the previous session, as a selloff in longer-dated bonds appeared to stabilize, while investors awaited US job openings data.

The STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% at 545.35 points, as of 0707 GMT, led by a 1.3% gain in technology, the top-performing sector.

Shares of Adidas climbed 2.5% after brokerage Jefferies raised its rating on the German sportswear brand to “buy” from “hold”, citing the Bavarian-based company’s increased diversity of growth drivers.

Alleviating some pressure on equities, longer-dated European bonds steadied after Tuesday’s selloff led by fiscal health concerns, which also pressured equities as the benchmark STOXX index logged its biggest one-day drop in more than a month.

Still concerns were far from over as yields on longer-dated German and French bonds were at multi-year highs and those on Japanese bonds hit a record peak.

Among others, Swiss Life dropped 2.4% after the insurer posted a lower first-half net profit due to higher tax expenses.

Later in the day, investors will tune into comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde for any insights on monetary policy, while US job openings data for July is also expected.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares recover as bond selloff stabilizes ahead of US data

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 152,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Pakistan’s Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29% YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Oil dips but holds near one-month high on US sanctions

China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Read more stories