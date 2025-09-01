European stocks rise as Novo Nordisk lifts healthcare on Wegovy data

European shares edge higher on Monday, supported by healthcare stocks after data showed Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy offered better heart-protective benefits than rival treatments from US-based Eli Lilly.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.26% at 551.56, as of 0713 GMT, following its first weekly loss in four on Friday.

Healthcare stocks were among top sectoral performers.

Shares of Novo Nordisk, the fourth-largest healthcare company on the STOXX index, climbed 3.1% after the company said Wegovy cut the risk of heart attack, stroke or death by 57% versus Eli Lilly’s rival medicines Mounjaro and Zepbound in a real-world comparison.

Defence stocks gained 1.2%, with Britain’s BAE Systems up 2%, as Norway said it had chosen Britain as its strategic partner for the acquisition of new frigates, in a deal worth some 10 billion pounds ($13.51 billion).

On the other side of the Atlantic, a US appeals court ruled on Friday that most of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal, although allowed them to remain in place until mid-October to permit further appeals.

Trading is expected to be light throughout the day due to a US holiday.