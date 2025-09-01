BML 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (4.6%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 208.68 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.58%)
FCCL 59.08 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (6.7%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
GCIL 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
HUBC 164.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 103.99 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.28%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.38%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
POWER 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.18%)
PPL 179.44 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.49%)
PTC 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 115.38 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.69%)
SSGC 41.06 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.6%)
TELE 8.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.08%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,234 Increased By 149.6 (0.99%)
BR30 44,810 Increased By 797.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 01, 2025
European stocks rise as Novo Nordisk lifts healthcare on Wegovy data

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 03:14pm

European shares edge higher on Monday, supported by healthcare stocks after data showed Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy offered better heart-protective benefits than rival treatments from US-based Eli Lilly.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.26% at 551.56, as of 0713 GMT, following its first weekly loss in four on Friday.

Healthcare stocks were among top sectoral performers.

Shares of Novo Nordisk, the fourth-largest healthcare company on the STOXX index, climbed 3.1% after the company said Wegovy cut the risk of heart attack, stroke or death by 57% versus Eli Lilly’s rival medicines Mounjaro and Zepbound in a real-world comparison.

Defence stocks gained 1.2%, with Britain’s BAE Systems up 2%, as Norway said it had chosen Britain as its strategic partner for the acquisition of new frigates, in a deal worth some 10 billion pounds ($13.51 billion).

On the other side of the Atlantic, a US appeals court ruled on Friday that most of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal, although allowed them to remain in place until mid-October to permit further appeals.

Trading is expected to be light throughout the day due to a US holiday.

