BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (3.04%)
DCL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
DGKC 208.51 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.3%)
FCCL 58.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.55%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
HUBC 173.61 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (6.36%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 104.75 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.94%)
NBP 154.50 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.79%)
PAEL 52.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
PPL 181.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.65%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.36%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.72%)
SSGC 41.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
TELE 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.57%)
TPLP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.41%)
TREET 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.13%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,560 Increased By 172.8 (1.12%)
BR30 45,717 Increased By 1015.6 (2.27%)
KSE100 152,573 Increased By 1597.4 (1.06%)
KSE30 46,496 Increased By 527.7 (1.15%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Vogue appoints Chloe Malle to succeed Anna Wintour as US editorial head

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 12:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

American Vogue has named Chloe Malle as its new head of editorial content, taking over from Anna Wintour, who is stepping down after nearly four decades, the magazine said on Tuesday.

Malle, 39, has spent more than a decade at Vogue, most recently as editor of Vogue.com and co-host of the podcast “The Run-Through”.

The daughter of actress Candice Bergen and filmmaker Louis Malle, Chloe joined the magazine full-time in 2011 after the New York Observer and freelance work.

She has overseen high-profile features including a Naomi Biden wedding shoot and an interview with Lauren Sanchez.

Wintour, 75, is stepping aside from the U.S. editorial role to focus on Condé Nast’s global growth and major events like the Met Gala. She will remain Vogue’s global editorial director and chief content officer at Condé Nast, the media giant behind Vanity Fair and GQ.

From Mamma Mia! to Shaker drama: Seyfried stars at Venice Film Festival

Wintour has shaped American Vogue’s voice since 1988, and turned the Met Gala from an elite New York fundraiser into an internationally watched cultural spectacle.

Almost synonymous with the Vogue brand, Wintour is also widely considered as an inspiration for “Miranda Priestly”, the fashion editor portrayed by Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada”.

Her departure marks a rare leadership change at a title she has defined for almost 40 years, a tenure marked by both admiration and controversy. In June, Wintour announced she would seek new leadership for the American Vogue editorial team.

Anna Wintour Vogue Chloe Malle

Comments

200 characters

Vogue appoints Chloe Malle to succeed Anna Wintour as US editorial head

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 152,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Pakistan’s Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29% YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Oil dips but holds near one-month high on US sanctions

China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Read more stories