BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.93%)
DCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
DGKC 208.35 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
FCCL 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.43%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
HUBC 170.48 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (4.44%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 104.92 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
NBP 154.55 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.82%)
PAEL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.77%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
PPL 182.00 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (1.93%)
PREMA 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.29%)
PRL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
PTC 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
SNGP 118.66 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.86%)
SSGC 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.9%)
TREET 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
TRG 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,549 Increased By 162.1 (1.05%)
BR30 45,623 Increased By 922.3 (2.06%)
KSE100 152,216 Increased By 1240.7 (0.82%)
KSE30 46,365 Increased By 395.9 (0.86%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds eye fiscal clarity for strong directional move

  • The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to trade in the 6.53%-6.58% range
Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 11:11am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely steady as a crucial meet to discuss a potential reduction in goods and services tax begins.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to trade in the 6.53%-6.58% range, after ending at 6.5658% on Tuesday, a trader with a private bank said.

“There is increased volatility in bonds since the last few days,” the trader said, “Any firm directional clarity will only emerge after the government’s tax decision and whether the central bank chooses to undertake any action.”

India’s 10-year bond yield is up 17 basis points after the government announced plans to cut goods and services tax (GST) rates on August 15, fuelling concern that it could borrow more in the second half of the year. States have broadly accepted the changes but are wrangling to protect revenues.

The GST Council is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Thursday, with more clarity expected after the meeting. States are getting hit as their borrowing costs have shot through the roof over last two weeks.

Several top banks are nearing their internal limits for such investments and communicated this to the central bank last week.

New Delhi’s debt auction on Thursday will further test investor appetite as the government aims to raise 250 billion ($2.86 billion).

Meanwhile, discussions between the central bank and market participants have started and will continue over coming days over second half borrowing programme, traders said.

The meeting comes at a time when traders have been calling for the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention to support bonds.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds eye fiscal clarity for strong directional move

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 152,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Oil dips but holds near a month’s high on US sanctions

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Read more stories