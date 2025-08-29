BML 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
CNERGY 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.73%)
CPHL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.28%)
DCL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.2%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 53.82 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.38%)
FFL 16.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.2%)
HUBC 164.02 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.72%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.93%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
MLCF 102.11 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (6.52%)
NBP 150.30 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.85%)
PAEL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.83%)
POWER 17.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.23%)
PPL 179.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.82%)
PREMA 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
PRL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.05%)
PTC 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.78%)
SNGP 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
SSGC 40.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.86%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds see sharpest selloff in three years on fiscal, monetary policy blows

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds sold off this month, with the 10-year benchmark bond yield posting its biggest monthly spike in three years as disappointment from the monetary policy and fiscal front sapped investor appetite and raised uncertainty.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 6.5678% on Friday, after closing at 6.5328% on Thursday. The yield rose 19 basis points in August, its biggest monthly leap since September 2022.

Bond yields started rising after the Reserve Bank of India held rates around the start of the month, while expecting retail inflation to rise above 4% from 2026. Bond market sentiment also took a hit after the U.S. imposed up to 50% tariff on Indian goods.

Goldman Sachs said five-year to 30-year bond yields have been rising on fiscal concerns over potential government steps to support vulnerable groups impacted by tariffs. As front-end yields are well priced and long-end yields are rising, the bank said it has a neutral near-term outlook on Indian bonds.

India’s 10-year bond yield logs biggest drop in 15 weeks on technical buying

Yields witnessed a brief respite as S&P upgraded India’s ratings to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’ earlier this month. Hopes of any large recovery for bonds were thwarted however, after the government announced its plans to cut goods and services tax rates from as early as October, spurring fears that it could borrow more in the second half of the year.

The proposed tax cuts have dented investor appetite, with spillover impact on state bonds as well.

Bond traders are now calling for central bank intervention as a sharp drop in institutional buying has pushed yields higher, threatening to stall monetary transmission of 100 basis points of rate cuts so far this year, according to market participants.

Meanwhile, India’s economy unexpectedly expanded 7.8% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, picking up from 7.4% in the previous three months, and higher than 6.7% expected in a Reuters poll.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates were mixed, with the shorter duration swap little changed, but the most liquid five-year swap rate rising.

The one-year OIS rate ended at 5.5150%, while the two-year OIS rate ended at 5.49%. The five-year OIS rate rose 5 bps in August to end at 5.78%.

Indian government bond yields Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds see sharpest selloff in three years on fiscal, monetary policy blows

Downpour, water discharge by India likely to trigger ‘severe flood’ in Ravi river

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Pakistani rupee registers 16th successive gain against US dollar

At least 20 dead as ‘exceptionally high’ floods continue to threaten Punjab amid heavy rain forecast

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

Pakistani scientist bags ‘Best Young Researcher Award’ at Global Youth Forum

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

European Organisation for Nuclear Research concludes review of Pakistan’s associate membership

Govt finalising key industrial policies for next five years

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Read more stories