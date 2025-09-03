BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.93%)
DCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
DGKC 208.35 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
FCCL 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.43%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
HUBC 170.48 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (4.44%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 104.92 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
NBP 154.55 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.82%)
PAEL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.77%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
PPL 182.00 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (1.93%)
PREMA 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.29%)
PRL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
PTC 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
SNGP 118.66 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.86%)
SSGC 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.9%)
TREET 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
TRG 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,549 Increased By 162.1 (1.05%)
BR30 45,623 Increased By 922.3 (2.06%)
KSE100 152,216 Increased By 1240.7 (0.82%)
KSE30 46,365 Increased By 395.9 (0.86%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSMC, like South Korean rivals, has US fast-track export status for China revoked

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 10:59am

Washington has revoked TSMC’s fast-track status for US chip manufacturing equipment exports to its main plant in China - a move that comes days after revocations of the same privilege for South Korean chipmakers.

Keen for China not to benefit too much from advanced American technology, US President Donald Trump’s administration has been re-examining export controls that it thought were too relaxed under the Biden administration.

TSMC, which is the world’s biggest contract chip manufacturer, and rivals SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics have, until now, benefited from exemptions to sweeping restrictions that the US has imposed on chip-related exports to China.

The privilege known as validated end user status will end December 31, TSMC said, meaning shipments of American chipmaking tools to its plant in Nanjing after that date will require US export licenses.

The plant makes 16-nanometre and other mature node chips - not TSMC’s most advanced semiconductors.

TSMC said in last year’s annual report that its Nanjing site generated about 2.4% of overall revenue.

TSMC said it was evaluating the situation and communicating with the US government, adding that it remains “committed to ensuring the uninterrupted operations of TSMC Nanjing.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs also said it will continue to maintain close communication with the US and with TSMC “to monitor developments and provide necessary assistance.”

The Commerce Department said Friday that the US planned to grant license applications to allow foreign companies to operate their existing facilities in China, but not to expand capacity or upgrade technology.

While shares in SK Hynix and Samsung, which have substantial production facilities in China, sank after their exemptions were revoked, TSMC shares were less affected, trading flat on Wednesday.

The licensing change will likely reduce sales to China by US equipment makers KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials.

Leslie Wu, an independent semiconductor analyst, said, however, that Chinese equipment makers such as Naura and AMEC were unlikely to benefit, as the plants have completed their expansion plans in China.

Instead, “the revocation could benefit Chinese component suppliers when imported machines require maintenance or replacement of consumable parts,” he said.

Samsung TSMC SK Hynix Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs

Comments

200 characters

TSMC, like South Korean rivals, has US fast-track export status for China revoked

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 152,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Oil dips but holds near a month’s high on US sanctions

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Read more stories