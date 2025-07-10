BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.13%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
DCL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
DGKC 167.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
FCCL 46.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GCIL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
HUBC 141.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
MLCF 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
NBP 119.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.28%)
PAEL 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.8%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
PPL 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.84%)
PREMA 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SNGP 119.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
SSGC 45.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TREET 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,512 Increased By 50.1 (0.37%)
BR30 39,470 Decreased By -61 (-0.15%)
KSE100 133,157 Increased By 580.2 (0.44%)
KSE30 40,462 Increased By 103.1 (0.26%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

TSMC’s half-year revenue surges 40 percent

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2025 12:23pm

TAIPEI: Taiwanese chip giant TSMC reported on Thursday a 40-percent surge in revenue in the first six months on robust demand for AI technology.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the world’s largest contract maker of chips, which have become the lifeblood of the global economy, powering everything from smartphones to missiles.

TSMC’s half-year revenue increased 40 percent to NT$1.77 trillion (US$60.8 billion) from a year earlier, the company, whose clients include tech giants Nvidia and Apple, said in a statement.

Chairman and chief executive CC Wei told a recent briefing that TSMC expected to see record earnings this year, as artificial intelligence demand would remain “very strong”.

The company’s sales surged in recent months after US President Donald Trump’s global tariff blitz spurred companies to stock up, owing to fears that higher levies were in the pipeline.

Wei told shareholders in June that TSMC’s business “may be affected” if tariffs force up prices and demand for chips falls, but he added: “Our business will still be very good.”

Taiwan’s government said Thursday it has yet to receive a letter on the tariff it would face from the United States, as its delegation is currently negotiating in Washington.

Neighbouring Japan and South Korea are among more than 20 countries receiving letters this week from Trump warning of “reciprocal” tariffs from August 1.

Taipei has sought to avoid Trump’s threatened levies by pledging increased investment in the United States, more purchases of US energy and greater defence spending.

TSMC AI technology

Comments

200 characters

TSMC’s half-year revenue surges 40 percent

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Marco Rubio to meet Russia’s Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur, US and Russia say

Donald Trump announces 50% tariff on copper effective August 1

Bitcoin soars to all-time peak just shy of $112,000

Tata Textile denies knowledge of price trigger as stock soars 250% in 30 days

Agri reforms in Pakistan on the cards

Read more stories