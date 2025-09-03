BML 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
BOP 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 97.30 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (3.2%)
DCL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
DGKC 208.98 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (1.53%)
FCCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.53%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
HUBC 173.80 Increased By ▲ 10.57 (6.48%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 104.94 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.13%)
NBP 154.50 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.79%)
PAEL 52.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
PPL 181.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.65%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.36%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.72%)
SSGC 41.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
TELE 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.57%)
TPLP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.41%)
TREET 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.13%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,560 Increased By 172.8 (1.12%)
BR30 45,717 Increased By 1015.6 (2.27%)
KSE100 152,581 Increased By 1605.6 (1.06%)
KSE30 46,499 Increased By 530.4 (1.15%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-03

Pakistan’s Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29% YoY

Hamza Habib Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 12:18pm

ISLAMABAD: Trade deficit swells by 29 percent in the first two months of FY26 as the exports in August were down by 12.49 percent on a year-on-year basis.

According to the figures issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday, in July-August FY26, the exports from the country remained USD5.10 billion, showing a nominal increase of 0.65 percent. Whereas the imports increased by 14.23 percent in the first two months of FY26 and reached USD11.12 billion from USD9.73 billion in the corresponding period of last year. Resultantly trade deficit swells to USD6 billion compared to USD4.66 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

In August FY26, exports remained USD2.42 billion, showing a decline of 12.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the exports are also down by 10 percent.

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

The import bill in August FY26 also showed an upward trend as it recorded at $5.29 billion compared to USD4.97 billion in the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 6.42 percent. However, on a MoM basis, the imports in August dip by 9.35 percent to USD5.28 billion compared to USD5.83 billion in July FY26.

It may be mentioned here that textile exports were up by 32.13 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 10.37 per cent on a month-on-month basis in July. However, according to sources in the textile sector, in August, the exports of textile products will definitely go down.

According to Muhammed H Shafqat, the Chief Executive of Pakistan Textile Council, the textile exports declined in August because of anomalies put in place in the Export Finance Scheme (EFS).

He said cotton, cotton yarn, and cotton grey cloth have been excluded from the ambit of EFS, and now textile exporters are forced to pay GST and customs duties on the import of raw materials, which has left them uncompetitive in the international market. “By September 3, the figures of textile exports will be unveiled and definitely they will show a downward trend,” he observed.

Experts believed that because of the catastrophe of floods, cotton and rice crops were badly affected, which are mainstay of the country’s exports, and there is likelihood that it will not only hit exports but also force the textile sector to import more cotton. Because of wrong policies and apathy of the government, the import bill of raw cotton was over $2 billion in FY25.

Meanwhile, as per statistics of the PBS, the exports of services in July FY26 increased by 18.27 percent to USD745.5 million on a YoY basis and 4.47 percent on a MoM basis.

Whereas, import of services reached USD71.4 million, showing a nominal decline of 0.61 percent on a YoY basis and an increase of 3.41 percent on a MoM basis. Balance of trade deficit in services in July FY26 is USD125.92 million, which declined by 48.91 percent on a YoY basis and 2.44 percent on a MoM basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade trade deficit PBS Exports import bill EFS textile exporters

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29% YoY

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 152,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Oil dips but holds near one-month high on US sanctions

China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Read more stories