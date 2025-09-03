Official says steps afoot to boost tourism in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta has said that to promote tourism and attract tourists, the Punjab government is focusing on developing state-of-the-art infrastructure, enhancing visitor experiences and showcasing the region’s unique cultural identity to the world.

“This includes initiatives to preserve historical sites, promote cultural events, and develop tourist facilities,” he said while addressing the officers during his visit to the TDCP Head Office on Tuesday. During the visit, TDCP General Manager (Admin) Dr Noor Muhammad, along with senior TDCP officers, presented a comprehensive briefing on the progress of ongoing ADP schemes, outlining their objectives, key achievements, and prospects.

He averred Punjab’s tourism landscape is a treasure trove of historical landmarks, cultural experiences, and natural beauty, offering something for every kind of traveller. “The province is home to numerous iconic sites, including the Lahore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Badshahi Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the world. The revered Data Darbar shrine, a sacred site for the Muslims, and the ancient Katas Raj Temples, a testament to the region’s rich Hindu heritage, are also major attractions.

“Thus, Punjab is poised to become a premier tourist destination, attracting visitors from far and wide to experience its warm hospitality, vibrant culture, and timeless history. By leveraging its rich heritage and natural beauty, Punjab can unlock its full tourism potential and drive economic growth, cultural exchange, and community development,” he said.

Dr Bhutta also highlighted the latest additions and the successful operational status of the double-decker bus service, and appreciated its emergence as a popular attraction for both local citizens and tourists. Later, he toured various sections of the TDCP Head Office, interacting with the staff and appreciating their efforts in promoting tourism across Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025