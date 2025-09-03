BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-03

Official says steps afoot to boost tourism in Punjab

Recorder Report Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 08:23am

LAHORE: Punjab Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta has said that to promote tourism and attract tourists, the Punjab government is focusing on developing state-of-the-art infrastructure, enhancing visitor experiences and showcasing the region’s unique cultural identity to the world.

“This includes initiatives to preserve historical sites, promote cultural events, and develop tourist facilities,” he said while addressing the officers during his visit to the TDCP Head Office on Tuesday. During the visit, TDCP General Manager (Admin) Dr Noor Muhammad, along with senior TDCP officers, presented a comprehensive briefing on the progress of ongoing ADP schemes, outlining their objectives, key achievements, and prospects.

He averred Punjab’s tourism landscape is a treasure trove of historical landmarks, cultural experiences, and natural beauty, offering something for every kind of traveller. “The province is home to numerous iconic sites, including the Lahore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Badshahi Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the world. The revered Data Darbar shrine, a sacred site for the Muslims, and the ancient Katas Raj Temples, a testament to the region’s rich Hindu heritage, are also major attractions.

“Thus, Punjab is poised to become a premier tourist destination, attracting visitors from far and wide to experience its warm hospitality, vibrant culture, and timeless history. By leveraging its rich heritage and natural beauty, Punjab can unlock its full tourism potential and drive economic growth, cultural exchange, and community development,” he said.

Dr Bhutta also highlighted the latest additions and the successful operational status of the double-decker bus service, and appreciated its emergence as a popular attraction for both local citizens and tourists. Later, he toured various sections of the TDCP Head Office, interacting with the staff and appreciating their efforts in promoting tourism across Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government tourism TDCP tourism in Punjab Dr Ehsan Bhutta

Comments

200 characters

Official says steps afoot to boost tourism in Punjab

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Oil prices hold on to gains from US sanctions

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Read more stories