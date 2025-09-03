Markets Print 2025-09-03
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 02, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.50 383.40 AED 76.92 77.15
EURO 327.93 330.05 SAR 75.22 75.45
GBP 378.11 380.25 INTERBANK 281.75 281.95
JPY 1.87 1.94
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments