Markets Print 2025-09-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 02, 2025). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 02, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 150,975.48
High: 151,075.67
Low: 150,081.41
Net Change: 1,004.36
Volume (000): 442,000
Value (000): 29,718,952
Makt Cap (000) 4,485,547,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,431.08
NET CH (-) 63.50
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,555.49
NET CH (-) 151.69
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 44,869.08
NET CH (+) 288.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,503.73
NET CH (-) 196.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,968.08
NET CH (+) 16.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,315.98
NET CH (+) 15.57
------------------------------------
As on: 02-September-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments