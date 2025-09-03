KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 02, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 150,975.48 High: 151,075.67 Low: 150,081.41 Net Change: 1,004.36 Volume (000): 442,000 Value (000): 29,718,952 Makt Cap (000) 4,485,547,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,431.08 NET CH (-) 63.50 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,555.49 NET CH (-) 151.69 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 44,869.08 NET CH (+) 288.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,503.73 NET CH (-) 196.91 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,968.08 NET CH (+) 16.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,315.98 NET CH (+) 15.57 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-September-2025 ====================================

