KP makes recitation of Durood Sharif thrice mandatory in school assemblies

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made it mandatory for all schools across the province to recite Durood Sharif three times during the school assembly, following the recitation of the Holy Qur’an and the national anthem.

The Directorate of Elementary & Secondary Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued directives in this regard, ordering all the district education officers, deputy district education officers, SEDOs and ASDEOs to visit schools during morning assemblies in their respective districts to maintain discipline, punctuality, student participation, and the effective conduct of activities such as recitation, national anthem, thought of the day, and important announcements.

“Furthermore, during the assembly, after recitation of few verses from the holy Quran, three times Durood Sharif should be recited followed by the national anthem,” read a notification issued by the directorate.

Sharing the notification on his Facebook page, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said the measure was taken in line with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s vision of the State of Madinah.

Imran, during his tenure as the prime minister, had vowed to introduce reforms in Pakistan in line with the State of Madinah, where Islamic principles were practiced.