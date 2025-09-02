BML 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
Heavy rain likely to create urban flooding in Karachi: Met Office

  • System present in Bay of Bengal may affect Sindh from Sept 7 to 11, says PMD
BR Web Desk Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 01:10pm
A man wades through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 20, 2025. Photo: AFP
A man wades through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 20, 2025. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rains across Sindh, including Karachi, starting from this weekend.

According to the meteorological department, there is a low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and this system may affect Sindh from September 7 to 11.

The Met Office said that under this system, moderate to heavy rain is likely to hit Sindh, while rain is also expected in Karachi during this time.

Heavy rains trigger urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

The department said that there is also a risk of urban flooding in the event of heavy rain in the city.

The PMD also said that there was no chance of heavy rain in the port city until September 5.

Heavy rains last month had wreaked havoc in Karachi, claiming several lives while the citizens faced electricity cut for 12 to 48 hours in different parts of the city, roads were damaged on many points, with potholes filled with rainwater, creating traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, Punjab is already reeling under the floods caused by incessant monsoon rains and India’s discharging water from its dams.

Torrential rains lashed Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday, flooding streets and swelling storm drains, Aaj News reported. Several roads in the federal capital turned into ponds, with dozens of vehicles stranded as rainfall disrupted daily life.

