BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 19 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2025
A man wades through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 20, 2025. More than 20 people died in a fresh spell of deadly monsoon rain in Pakistan, National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) said on August 20. Photo AFP
A man wades through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 20, 2025. More than 20 people died in a fresh spell of deadly monsoon rain in Pakistan, National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) said on August 20. Photo AFP

At least 19 people lost their lives in different incidents in Karachi after heavy rains battered the port city on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

The casualties include women and children, with deaths reported from electrocution, house collapses and drowning in flooded drains.

In Gulistan-e-Jauhar, a house wall collapsed, killing five members of a family, including two women and three children. In another incident, an eight-year-old boy died in Orangi Town’s Dabba Mor area.

Rescue officials confirmed that nine people died of electrocution in different parts of the city, including two brothers in Shah Faisal Colony, two men in Defence, and a 65-year-old man in North Karachi.

Separately, a fire at a petrol pump in Malir City killed one person and injured three others, while the body of a man, believed to have died a day earlier, was recovered from PECHS Block 6.

As per Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday to discuss the situation and also offered the government’s all-out assistance to the Sindh government to deal with this emergency.

The PM directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman to remain in constant touch with the Sindh government and fully cooperate with them regarding their needs during the emergency.

On Tuesday, Karachi woke up to heavy rainfall that led to vast urban flooding as well as power and internet outages.

The Met Office has forecast more widespread rain-wind/thundershowers, with scattered heavy to very heavy falls in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Shaheed Benazirabad between August 19 and 22.

Northern and south-eastern parts of Balochistan, including Gwadar, Kech, Khuzdar, Sibi, Zhob, Panjgur, Barkhan, and Musakhel, are also on alert for flash floods. Isolated showers are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Since June 26, the cumulative death toll across the country has reached 707 and injuries at 967 during this monsoon season owing to flash floods, landslides, mudslides and other incidents, as per NDMA.

Karachi rains heavy rainfall in Karachi Karachi rain urban floods in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

At least 19 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PSX scales new all-time high as positive momentum continues

PM Shehbaz, COAS visit flood-hit KP districts, vow crackdown on illegal encroachments and timber mafia

Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Islamabad for three-day visit

Karachi schools, colleges to remain closed on Thursday amid heavy rain

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Achakzai for opposition leader in NA

Pakistan, Azerbaijan explore new avenues of economic, trade cooperation

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Read more stories