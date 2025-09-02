BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

Nuzhat Nazar Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad received up to 99mm of rain in Monday’s monsoon spell, but all major roads, underpasses, and low-lying areas were cleared within hours under the directives of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, personally supervised the clearance operation alongside Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

According to official figures, 99mm of rainfall was recorded in H-8, 78mm in Golra, 46mm in Saidpur, and an average of 70mm across the city. The timely response ensured that Diplomatic Enclave and Saidpur Village were fully drained, while around 70 percent of waterlogged areas in Sector G-11 had already been cleared by late Sunday night.

Heavy rains lash Punjab

Randhawa, who remained in the field with joint CDA and district administration teams, confirmed that traffic across the capital was flowing normally. He directed CDA, Emergency and Disaster Management, MCI, and district administration staff to maintain their presence on the ground and extend maximum facilitation to citizens.

Special monitoring units and machinery have been deployed to storm water drains and waterways to prevent blockages and ensure smooth water flow. “Water logging in underpasses and low-lying areas must be drained immediately without delay,” the CDA chief stressed.

Citizens have been advised to contact emergency help-lines 16 and 1334 for assistance in case of any urgent situation. The CDA administration also appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to follow precautionary measures during the ongoing monsoon season.

