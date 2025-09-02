BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
Pakistani delegation meets BD businessmen

Published September 2, 2025

DHAKA: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Dhaka, successfully facilitated a high-level business delegation of Pakistani exporters to Bangladesh, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade ties and creating new opportunities for Pakistani products in the Bangladeshi market.

The Pakistani delegation of electrical cable manufacturers and exporters, led by Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Business Head, and Kamal Nasir Khan, CEO of KNK Pvt. Ltd., held a productive meeting with the Bangladesh Electrical Cables Manufacturers Association (BECMA).

The meeting, chaired by BECMA Vice President Akther Hossain Dhali, focused on exploring avenues for collaboration in the electrical cable sector, addressing the rising demand in Bangladesh, and positioning Pakistani manufacturers as reliable partners for high-quality electrical products.

On the occasion, Dhali welcomed the initiative and appreciated the role of TDAP in connecting businesses of the two countries. The Pakistani side presented their product range, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strong export potential, underlining their readiness to expand into the Bangladeshi market.

In a parallel engagement, TDAP also facilitated a meeting between the Bangladesh Foodstuff Importers and Suppliers Association (BAFISA), led by its President Mohammad Borhan E-Sultan, and Pakistani exporters of Himalayan and Pink Salt.

