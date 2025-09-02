Markets Print 2025-09-02
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 01, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.75 283.57 AED 76.95 77.20
EURO 330.61 332.55 SAR 75.25 75.50
GBP 381.40 383.42 INTERBANK 281.80 282.00
JPY 1.89 1.94
=========================================================================
