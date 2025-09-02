Markets Print 2025-09-02
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 01, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 149,971.12
High: 150,066
Low: 148,500.21
Net Change: 1,353.34
Volume (000): 511,822
Value (000): 34,190,962
Makt Cap (000) 4,456,107,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,494.58
NET CH (-) 96.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,707.18
NET CH (+) 391.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 44,580.23
NET CH (+) 441.30
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,700.64
NET CH (-) 121.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,951.43
NET CH (+) 125.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,300.41
NET CH (-) 22.46
------------------------------------
As on: 01-September-2025
====================================
