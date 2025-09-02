KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 01, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 149,971.12 High: 150,066 Low: 148,500.21 Net Change: 1,353.34 Volume (000): 511,822 Value (000): 34,190,962 Makt Cap (000) 4,456,107,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,494.58 NET CH (-) 96.51 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,707.18 NET CH (+) 391.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 44,580.23 NET CH (+) 441.30 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,700.64 NET CH (-) 121.17 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,951.43 NET CH (+) 125.02 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,300.41 NET CH (-) 22.46 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-September-2025 ====================================

