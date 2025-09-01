Deluge deepens in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab is currently experiencing one of the worst floods in its history and nearly two million people have been affected due to devastating floods.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said on Sunday in a briefing at Head Balloki, the River Ravi is reaching peak levels, and the risk could increase further in the next 24 hours. So far, 33 deaths have been recorded due to the floods in Punjab.

The main flood stream of the Ravi is passing through Head Balloki, which may submerge more villages in Khanewal, Okara and surrounding areas. Water flow is also increasing in villages across Okara, Sahiwal, Kamalia, Khanewal and Kabirwala. By tomorrow, 135,000 cusecs of water is expected to reach Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari, he said.

Punjab floods kill 30; authorities breach dykes to divert rising waters

He added that the flow of the Sutlej River has decreased, with 154,000 cusecs of water present at Head Sulemanki and 100,000 cusecs in the Bahawalpur region.

At present, a stream of 260,000 cusecs is passing through Kasur. According to him, water levels are receding in the Sutlej River at Kasur, but more villages may still be affected. The flood stream is expected to impact Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur as well.

At Trimmu Headworks, water inflow has increased by 100,000 cusecs. By tomorrow, 135,000 cusecs of water is expected at Head Islam. At Head Sulemanki, water levels are projected to reach 175,000 cusecs by this evening, marking peak flood conditions there.

He further stated that so far, more than 700,000 people have been rescued. Boats have also been arranged to rescue livestock, which are now available in all districts. In the next 5–6 days, once the water recedes, rescue operations will accelerate.

The spell of heavy rain across Punjab, including Lahore, is expected to continue until September 2. Due to flooding, flight operations at Sialkot Airport have been temporarily suspended. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has shifted all operations to Lahore Airport and advised passengers to contact its call center for assistance.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that devastating floods have affected nearly two million people across the province.

She noted that the current flood situation in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers is unprecedented, adding that all government departments are engaged in saving lives.

According to her, two million people have been impacted so far, with 750,000 evacuated to safer locations, including 300,000 currently in relief camps. She said 115,000 people were rescued using boats, while more than 500,000 livestock were also shifted to safe areas. For the first time, drones and thermal surveillance have been used in rescue operations.

She said medical camps and mobile clinics are operational in the field, and a dedicated flood media room has been set up to provide real-time information.

Highlighting climate change as a stark reality, she said Rs 40 billion have been allocated for water storage projects to better manage such disasters in future.

“This is an extraordinary situation, an unprecedented flood,” she said, adding, “It is a national calamity, and we must face it together.”

