BML 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
CPHL 90.24 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.95%)
DCL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
DGKC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.26%)
FCCL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.05%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
GCIL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.71%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.44%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.62%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 101.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.81%)
NBP 152.50 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.74%)
PAEL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (8.46%)
PIAHCLA 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.67%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
POWER 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PPL 178.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.53%)
PREMA 42.18 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.03%)
PRL 31.76 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.69%)
PTC 22.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 115.45 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.87 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.24%)
TREET 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
TRG 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
BR30 44,521 Increased By 508.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 149,535 Increased By 917.1 (0.62%)
KSE30 45,515 Increased By 266.9 (0.59%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh leader warns ‘extremely dangerous’ if polls derailed

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2025 12:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s leader has warned that any deviation from planned elections would be “extremely dangerous”, as violent political rivalries deepen a year after the overthrow of longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The warning comes after protests in the South Asian nation, which left a key leader hospitalised, with parties vying for power ahead of the first elections since the uprising.

Arguments between parties have escalated, including over who will be able to contest in the polls, scheduled for February, as well as the bid by interim leader Muhammad Yunus to push through a raft of democratic reforms.

“The chief adviser said there is no alternative to an election,” Yunus’ press secretary Shafiqul Alam said late Sunday. “Any deviation from it would be extremely dangerous for the country.”

Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who has been leading the caretaker government as its chief adviser since the August 2024 uprising, held rounds of meetings with key parties on Sunday.

A key recent source of contention is whether the Jatiya Party, seen as a former ally of Hasina, should be allowed to take part in elections.

On Friday, violent clashes erupted in Dhaka when the Gono Odhikar Parishad party held a rally demanding it be banned.

Gono Odhikar Parishad party leader Nurul Haque Nur was badly beaten when the police and military sought to stop the rally.

Jamaat-e-Islami, the main Islamist party in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people, has also demanded Jatiya be excluded.

Hasina’s Awami League has already been banned.

Violent protests were reported in universities, including at Chittagong University, where around a hundred students were injured on Saturday.

Parties are yet to agree on efforts by Yunus to create a charter for democratic reforms.

Yunus has previously said he inherited a “completely broken down” system of public administration, and that it required a comprehensive overhaul to prevent a future return to authoritarian rule.

A 28-page draft proposes limits on prime ministerial powers to two terms, and the expansion of presidential powers.

Parties are yet to agree on the proposed reforms – and whether they would be legally binding, or even override the existing constitution.

Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Awami League Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus Nurul Haque Nur

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh leader warns ‘extremely dangerous’ if polls derailed

Afghanistan earthquake kills 622 with more than 1,500 injured

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

Pakistan respects all international, bilateral treaties, expect same from SCO members: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan government helicopter crash kills five: police

Pakistan eyes stronger capital market ties with China, says Aurangzeb

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

PM Shehbaz, Iranian President Pezeshkian review bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range as rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Read more stories