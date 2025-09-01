BML 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
CPHL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.07%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 207.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.11%)
FCCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.14%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
GCIL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.71%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.44%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.66%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
MLCF 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
NBP 152.61 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (2.82%)
PAEL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
POWER 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PPL 178.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.96%)
PRL 31.82 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.89%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.45 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.2%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
TREET 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.61%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
BR30 44,521 Increased By 508.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 149,567 Increased By 948.9 (0.64%)
KSE30 45,525 Increased By 276.9 (0.61%)
Markets

Japan tech shares drag Nikkei to 3-week low as Advantest dives 9%

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 11:47am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slumped to a three-week low on Monday as chip-sector stocks tumbled, taking cues from a technology-led sell-off on Wall Street on Friday.

The Nikkei dropped more than 2% to 41,849.82, as of the midday trading recess, and earlier dipped to 41,843.96 for the first time since August 8.

More than half of the Nikkei’s 869-index point slide was accounted for by drops in two heavyweight stocks: chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest plunged 9.1%, or 280 points, while artificial intelligence-focused start-up investor SoftBank Group dropped 6.3%, or 202 points.

The broader Topix, by contrast, declined a more muted 0.8%.

“This seems to me like an exaggerated reaction to Friday’s New York market, which was basically a rebalancing of portfolios at month-end by selling all the stocks that outperformed in August”, primarily the big tech names, said Yunosuke Ikeda, head of macro research at Nomura.

Wall Street’s AI darling, Nvidia, slipped 3.3% on Friday, declining for a second day after earnings following Wednesday’s closing bell disappointed the market’s lofty expectations.

Nvidia shares were also weighed down by a Wall Street Journal report that China’s Alibaba, had developed a new chip to compete with Nvidia’s offerings.

Alibaba surged as much as 18.8% on Monday in Hong Kong. On Friday, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index dropped more than 3%.

The US markets are closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Other chip shares leading the Nikkei lower in the latest session included Disco, off 8.5%, Socionext, down 7.1%, and Furukawa Electric, down 6.7%.

With Advantest and SoftBank Group, those stocks made up the bottom five performers on the Nikkei.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 128 fell, 95 rose, while two were trading flat.

