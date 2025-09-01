BML 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
CPHL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.07%)
DCL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
DGKC 207.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.11%)
FCCL 56.02 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.17%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.71%)
HUBC 164.71 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.27%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.37%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
MLCF 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
NBP 152.41 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (2.68%)
PAEL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (8.46%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.74%)
POWER 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PPL 178.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.53%)
PREMA 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.96%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.82%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.45 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.53%)
TREET 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
BR30 44,521 Increased By 508.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 149,548 Increased By 929.8 (0.63%)
KSE30 45,520 Increased By 272.2 (0.6%)
Markets

Shanghai stocks hover 10-year highs; HK rallies on Alibaba’s AI-led growth

  • The Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.1% higher by the midday break
Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 11:33am

SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks flirted with fresh 10-year highs, while Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, supported by Alibaba after the e-commerce company reported strong AI-driven growth, as investor confidence in Chinese innovation continued to build.

  • Sentiment on the mainland was also aided by regulators’ pledge to “consolidate good trend” of the stock market, which jumped 10% in August in its best month in almost a year.

  • The Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.1% higher by the midday break. The blue-chip CSI300 Index was roughly flat.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped nearly 2%.

  • The gains were driven by a 17% surge in index heavyweight Alibaba, after the tech company said artificial intelligence was key to the growth of its cloud computing business.

  • China Europe Capital Chairman Abraham Zhang said that Alibaba’s progress in AI, including its breakthrough in AI chips, “will have far-reaching implications to China’s entire AI value chain,” and represents a “watershed moment” for China’s AI industry.

  • Gains in the index were also supported by growing expectations of a US interest rate cut later this month.

  • China’s CSI AI Index rose 1.3% to a record high on Monday, while Shanghai’s STAR Semiconductor Index jumped more than 2%.

  • Bets on homegrown chipmakers were also strengthened by news that the US is making it more difficult for chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix to produce chips in China by imposing curbs on exports of US equipment.

  • Biotech shares jumped in China and Hong Kong on growing optimism about Chinese innovation. ** Banking shares softened, after China’s major state-owned banks warned that net interest margins will face increased pressure for the rest of the year.

  • Despite concerns the Chinese economy could come under greater pressure in the second half of the year, analysts said “China’s bull run has legs,” as valuations remain modest while there are few signs of retail euphoria.

  • China’s securities regulator said on Friday that it would continue to consolidate upward trend of the market and make the market more appealing to long-term investors.

