Markets

Indonesia’s rice output seen up 12.2% yr/yr in January to October

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 11:32am

JAKARTA: Indonesia is expected to produce 31.04 million metric tons of rice in the first 10 months of 2025, up 12.16% from the same period last year, according to an estimate from the country’s statistics bureau on Monday.

Rice output in the January to July period was 21.93 million tons, a 15.86% rise from the year-earlier period, the bureau said.

Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025 launches second leg in Abidjan

Output in August to October would potentially amount to 9.11 million tons, 4.17% higher than output in the same period in 2024, it said.

Rice indonesia

