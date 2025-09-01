Indonesia’s rice output seen up 12.2% yr/yr in January to October

JAKARTA: Indonesia is expected to produce 31.04 million metric tons of rice in the first 10 months of 2025, up 12.16% from the same period last year, according to an estimate from the country’s statistics bureau on Monday.

Rice output in the January to July period was 21.93 million tons, a 15.86% rise from the year-earlier period, the bureau said.

Output in August to October would potentially amount to 9.11 million tons, 4.17% higher than output in the same period in 2024, it said.