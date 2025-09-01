Nissanka ton leads Sri Lanka to ODI series win in Zimbabwe

Pathum Nissanka scored his seventh one-day international century with 122 from 136 balls as Sri Lanka defeated hosts Zimbabwe by five wickets to clinch the two-game series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first, restricting Zimbabwe to 277 for seven in their 50 overs.

Opener Ben Curran top scored for the hosts with 79 from 95 balls.

Sri Lanka chased down their target thanks to Nissanka’s ton and 71 from 61 balls by captain Charith Asalanka as they completed the win with three deliveries remaining in the innings.

Sri Lanka won the first ODI by seven runs on Friday.

A three-game Twenty20 International series between the sides will be played in Harare starting on Wednesday.