BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zimbabwe recall Brendan Taylor after completion of ICC ban

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 06:10pm
Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor. Photo: Reuters
Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor. Photo: Reuters

Zimbabwe have added batter Brendan Taylor to their squad for the second Test against New Zealand in Bulawayo from August 7-11 after he completed a three-and-a-half-year suspension imposed for breaching the ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping codes.

Taylor, 39, was banned in 2022 after admitting receiving $15,000 from an Indian businessman in 2019. He had retired from international cricket in September 2021.

He admitted taking cocaine while in India and claimed this was later used to blackmail him into spot-fixing, though he denied going through with any fixes.

“I certainly did think it was all done, but here I am – and it’s an overwhelming feeling of gratitude,” Taylor said in a media release from Zimbabwe Cricket on Wednesday.

“I have to pinch myself a little to realise that I’m actually here. I’ve been soaking it all up and embracing every moment.

“The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return. I’ve put in an immense amount of work – from fitness to the technical side to diet – and I’m feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger. That’s only been possible through sobriety. I feel in a wonderful space.”

Taylor has played 34 Test matches since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2004, scoring six centuries and 12 half-centuries.

With 9 938 international runs across all formats, he is Zimbabwe’s third-highest run-scorer.

Zimbabwe’s first Test in the two-game series against New Zealand started in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Brendan Taylor

Comments

200 characters

Zimbabwe recall Brendan Taylor after completion of ICC ban

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 11%

Pakistan central bank sees FX reserves climbing to over $17bn by FY26 end

Trump says US to impose 25% tariff on India from Aug 1

Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia’s Far East

Indian statement on IIOJK attackers ‘replete with fabrications’, says Pakistan

PSX gains over 400 points as State Bank maintains status quo

Here is how much key interest rate has moved in last 12 months

Pakistan Champions reach WCL final after India forfeit semifinal

Rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Atlas Honda shifts gears with launch of CG150 in Pakistan

Read more stories