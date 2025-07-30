Zimbabwe recall Brendan Taylor after completion of ICC ban

Zimbabwe have added batter Brendan Taylor to their squad for the second Test against New Zealand in Bulawayo from August 7-11 after he completed a three-and-a-half-year suspension imposed for breaching the ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping codes.

Taylor, 39, was banned in 2022 after admitting receiving $15,000 from an Indian businessman in 2019. He had retired from international cricket in September 2021.

He admitted taking cocaine while in India and claimed this was later used to blackmail him into spot-fixing, though he denied going through with any fixes.

“I certainly did think it was all done, but here I am – and it’s an overwhelming feeling of gratitude,” Taylor said in a media release from Zimbabwe Cricket on Wednesday.

“I have to pinch myself a little to realise that I’m actually here. I’ve been soaking it all up and embracing every moment.

“The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return. I’ve put in an immense amount of work – from fitness to the technical side to diet – and I’m feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger. That’s only been possible through sobriety. I feel in a wonderful space.”

Taylor has played 34 Test matches since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2004, scoring six centuries and 12 half-centuries.

With 9 938 international runs across all formats, he is Zimbabwe’s third-highest run-scorer.

Zimbabwe’s first Test in the two-game series against New Zealand started in Bulawayo on Wednesday.