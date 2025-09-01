BML 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BOP 16.35 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (8.49%)
CNERGY 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
CPHL 89.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
DGKC 209.51 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (0.98%)
FCCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
FFL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
HUBC 164.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
KOSM 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
MLCF 101.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
NBP 151.05 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.77%)
PAEL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.53%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
POWER 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
PPL 177.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.53%)
PTC 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 115.89 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.13%)
SSGC 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.43%)
TRG 57.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.23%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 15,088 Increased By 3.1 (0.02%)
BR30 44,278 Increased By 266 (0.6%)
KSE100 148,775 Increased By 157.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 45,275 Increased By 27.2 (0.06%)
Markets

Gold climbs to more than four-month high on US rate-cut bets

  • Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,457.16 per ounce
Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 08:04am

Gold prices rose to a more than four-month high on Monday, as increased expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month lifted bullion’s allure.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,457.16 per ounce, as of 0200 GMT, hitting its highest point since April 23.

  • U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.3% to $3,525.70.

  • U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in July while underlying inflation picked up as tariffs on imports raised prices of some goods, but that data will probably not prevent the Fed from cutting interest rates this month.

  • On Friday, data showed that the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index rose 0.2% month-on-month, and was up 2.6% on a year-on-year basis, both in line with expectations.

  • Traders are currently pricing in an 87% chance the Fed will ease rates by 25 basis points later this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

  • Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.

  • On the trade front, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday the Trump administration is continuing its talks with trading partners despite a U.S. appeals court ruling that most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal.

  • Asian shares started the new month in the red on Monday after a court ruling threw another wrench into U.S. tariff policy.

  • Focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday, that could determine the size of the Fed’s expected rate cut later this month.

  • SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.01% to 977.68 tons on Friday from 967.94 tons on Thursday.

  • Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.1% to $40.11 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $1,374.95 and palladium climbed 0.4% to $1,114.

