BML 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.42%)
BOP 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (8.89%)
CNERGY 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
CPHL 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 211.39 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (1.89%)
FCCL 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.87%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GCIL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUBC 164.72 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.14%)
MLCF 101.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.91%)
NBP 151.20 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (1.87%)
PAEL 48.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.44%)
PIAHCLA 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.69%)
PIBTL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.58%)
POWER 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
PPL 177.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.02%)
PTC 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 115.48 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.78%)
SSGC 40.43 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.02%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TREET 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
TRG 57.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.23%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 15,080 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.03%)
BR30 44,278 Increased By 266 (0.6%)
KSE100 148,860 Increased By 241.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 45,283 Increased By 35.5 (0.08%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-01

Delay in 5G spectrum auction hurting economy: HCSTSI

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

HYDERABAD: The Acting President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Ahmed Idrees Chohan, has expressed deep concern over the unnecessary delay in the auction of the 5G spectrum in Pakistan, terming it extremely damaging for the country’s economy, e-commerce and digital development.

He stated that while countries around the world are moving rapidly towards a fast-paced digital economy powered by 5G technology, recent media reports have revealed that the 2600 MHz spectrum designated for 5G has remained entangled in judicial and administrative hurdles for nearly 29 years. It took decades for the public to discover that major development projects in Pakistan have been stalled due to systemic inefficiencies and departmental mismanagement.

Highlighting the grave situation, Chohan pointed out that currently, mobile operators in Pakistan rely on just 274 MHz of spectrum, which is far below regional standards. In comparison, most Asia-Pacific countries are utilizing an average of 700 MHz or more, resulting in much better service quality. The shortage in Pakistan has severely impacted internet quality, with negative consequences for e-learning, e-health, the IT industry, and emergency communications.

He also voiced concern that Pakistan, which is currently ranked among the top four fastest-growing e-commerce markets globally, risks losing this competitive edge. Young freelancers, online businesses, and IT exports are already bearing the brunt of these delays. He emphasized that many countries have facilitated the roll-out of 5G through investor-friendly policies. For example, China provided the spectrum free of cost with a deferred payment model spread over 10 years, while Saudi Arabia allowed instalment-based payments. In contrast, Pakistan’s process has become unnecessarily complicated and costly, discouraging investment.

He added that the immediate introduction of 5G would not only improve internet quality but also directly boost the national economy. According to preliminary estimates, 5G adoption could increase Pakistan’s GDP by up to 2 percent, enhance exports and investment, and create thousands of new jobs.

Acting President urged the government to remove judicial and administrative obstacles, ensure a transparent and timely spectrum auction, adopt investor-friendly models and involve chambers of commerce and industry in the policy-making process so that the economy can derive maximum benefit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy 5G digital economy e-commerce HCSTSI 5G spectrum auction

Comments

200 characters

Delay in 5G spectrum auction hurting economy: HCSTSI

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Pakistan govt says has retired Rs2.6trn debt early

Failure to integrate invoicing system: FBR likely to issue huge penalty notices from today

Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

Ministry to head body for USD15m Coniston-PSM dispute

Chain audit completion: FBR failed to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Utility Stores finally closed

Read more stories