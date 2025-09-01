Delay in 5G spectrum auction hurting economy: HCSTSI

HYDERABAD: The Acting President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Ahmed Idrees Chohan, has expressed deep concern over the unnecessary delay in the auction of the 5G spectrum in Pakistan, terming it extremely damaging for the country’s economy, e-commerce and digital development.

He stated that while countries around the world are moving rapidly towards a fast-paced digital economy powered by 5G technology, recent media reports have revealed that the 2600 MHz spectrum designated for 5G has remained entangled in judicial and administrative hurdles for nearly 29 years. It took decades for the public to discover that major development projects in Pakistan have been stalled due to systemic inefficiencies and departmental mismanagement.

Highlighting the grave situation, Chohan pointed out that currently, mobile operators in Pakistan rely on just 274 MHz of spectrum, which is far below regional standards. In comparison, most Asia-Pacific countries are utilizing an average of 700 MHz or more, resulting in much better service quality. The shortage in Pakistan has severely impacted internet quality, with negative consequences for e-learning, e-health, the IT industry, and emergency communications.

He also voiced concern that Pakistan, which is currently ranked among the top four fastest-growing e-commerce markets globally, risks losing this competitive edge. Young freelancers, online businesses, and IT exports are already bearing the brunt of these delays. He emphasized that many countries have facilitated the roll-out of 5G through investor-friendly policies. For example, China provided the spectrum free of cost with a deferred payment model spread over 10 years, while Saudi Arabia allowed instalment-based payments. In contrast, Pakistan’s process has become unnecessarily complicated and costly, discouraging investment.

He added that the immediate introduction of 5G would not only improve internet quality but also directly boost the national economy. According to preliminary estimates, 5G adoption could increase Pakistan’s GDP by up to 2 percent, enhance exports and investment, and create thousands of new jobs.

Acting President urged the government to remove judicial and administrative obstacles, ensure a transparent and timely spectrum auction, adopt investor-friendly models and involve chambers of commerce and industry in the policy-making process so that the economy can derive maximum benefit.

