Alleged violation of SOEs Act: Minister says he will discuss PRCL, NICL issues with PM soon

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said he will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss issues related to Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited (PRCL) and National Insurance Company Limited (NICL).

“Given the current flood emergency and the challenges our country is facing, and considering the efforts being made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the crisis, I do not find it appropriate to raise this matter at the moment — but I will soon,” the minister wrote on X, while responding to media queries regarding his letter to the Prime Minister about Special Secretary to the PM, Shakeel Mangnejo, for allegedly violating the SOEs Act.

According to the Commerce Ministry, the minister said that the media and others had been repeatedly asking for his viewpoint. He explained that he had already communicated his stance, highlighting his responsibilities as Commerce Minister, Chairman of the Board Nomination Committee (BNC), and under PMO guidelines, to oversee boards, members’ performance, and the overall state of the companies.

“All these responsibilities collectively require me and the Ministry to take the right policy decisions. Inshallah, once the flood situation eases, I will meet the prime minister regarding PRCL’s board issue and NICL’s longstanding matters,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025