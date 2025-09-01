BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,080 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.03%)
BR30 43,927 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 148,618 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 45,248 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-01

Un-installation of CCTV cameras: PHC orders de-sealing of cigarette-making units in KP

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued orders to immediately open all the factories sealed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on a writ petition filed against the sealing of 26 tobacco factories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the installation of CCTV cameras there.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Khan of the Peshawar High Court heard writ petitions filed against the closure of 26 cigarette manufacturing units by FBR in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the installation of CCTV cameras.

The petitioners’ lawyer, Ishaq Ali Qazi, told the court that the FBR has sealed 26 cigarette manufacturing factories in the province for not installing cameras in tobacco factories, even though cameras are not installed in factories in any province of the country except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that CCTV cameras had been installed in the factories on the instructions of the FBR and time was given till August 25, but despite this, the factories were sealed, which is unconstitutional and against fundamental rights. He said that the province is already facing problems due to terrorism and natural disasters, and it is incomprehensible to make more people unemployed in these circumstances. Ishaq Qazi further argued that such measures would create more problems for investors, so such measures should be discouraged so that investment can increase.

During this, the court asked the Additional Attorney General why only tobacco factories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed. The court remarked that officers have been appointed in the factories under Section 14B, but despite this, the factories were sealed. During the hearing, the court said that dozens of employees working in the cigarette industry have become unemployed due to the FBR’s action.

The court issued notices to all relevant parties, including the FBR, seeking their responses and restrained them from taking any action against the petitioners. The court later adjourned the hearing and sought further arguments on a next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PHC CCTV

Comments

200 characters

Un-installation of CCTV cameras: PHC orders de-sealing of cigarette-making units in KP

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Pakistan govt says has retired Rs2.6trn debt early

Failure to integrate invoicing system: FBR likely to issue huge penalty notices from today

Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

Ministry to head body for USD15m Coniston-PSM dispute

Chain audit completion: FBR failed to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Utility Stores finally closed

Read more stories