Un-installation of CCTV cameras: PHC orders de-sealing of cigarette-making units in KP

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued orders to immediately open all the factories sealed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on a writ petition filed against the sealing of 26 tobacco factories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the installation of CCTV cameras there.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Khan of the Peshawar High Court heard writ petitions filed against the closure of 26 cigarette manufacturing units by FBR in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the installation of CCTV cameras.

The petitioners’ lawyer, Ishaq Ali Qazi, told the court that the FBR has sealed 26 cigarette manufacturing factories in the province for not installing cameras in tobacco factories, even though cameras are not installed in factories in any province of the country except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that CCTV cameras had been installed in the factories on the instructions of the FBR and time was given till August 25, but despite this, the factories were sealed, which is unconstitutional and against fundamental rights. He said that the province is already facing problems due to terrorism and natural disasters, and it is incomprehensible to make more people unemployed in these circumstances. Ishaq Qazi further argued that such measures would create more problems for investors, so such measures should be discouraged so that investment can increase.

During this, the court asked the Additional Attorney General why only tobacco factories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed. The court remarked that officers have been appointed in the factories under Section 14B, but despite this, the factories were sealed. During the hearing, the court said that dozens of employees working in the cigarette industry have become unemployed due to the FBR’s action.

The court issued notices to all relevant parties, including the FBR, seeking their responses and restrained them from taking any action against the petitioners. The court later adjourned the hearing and sought further arguments on a next hearing.

