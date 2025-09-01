Sindh govt prepared to handle any flood emergency: spokesperson

KARACHI: The Sindh government is actively prepared to handle any emergency situation”, said spokesperson Mustafa Baloch.

He said based on current data, we estimate that 700,000 to 800,000 cusecs of floodwater could enter Sindh between September 4 and 5. According to recent hydrological assessments, a declining trend in water flow has been observed at Guddu Barrage, suggesting a temporary relief in upstream pressure.

However, increasing water levels have been reported in the Chenab and Ravi rivers, raising concerns over potential downstream impact in central and lower Sindh regions.

The Government of Sindh has intensified its preparations to manage the anticipated flood situation, with continuous monitoring of river water levels and high-level coordination between provincial and district authorities.

Mustafa Abdullah Baloch confirmed that a Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell has been activated at the Sindh Secretariat. The cell is operational 24 hours a day, monitoring water flow levels in major rivers, including the Indus, Chenab, and Ravi, and coordinating emergency response measures.

In a clear display of proactive leadership, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is visiting critical flood infrastructure points to review the preparedness measures on ground. On Sunday, the CM conducted inspections of both the Guddu and Sukkur barrages, engaging with engineers and irrigation officials to ensure embankments and flood protection mechanisms are in place.

The spokesperson added that Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Haider Shah, is leading the provincial coordination efforts.

He is conducting daily virtual meetings with all Deputy Commissioners across Sindh to assess ground conditions in real-time and to issue directives accordingly. “Our Chief Secretary is personally overseeing the situation. After reviewing reports from each district, necessary instructions are being issued without delay. Officers from all relevant departments are present in the emergency cell.”

As part of the precautionary strategy, the Sindh Irrigation Department has deployed surveillance teams along river embankments. Monitoring outposts (landhis) have been set up at every one-mile interval, with designated staff responsible for 24/7 surveillance of the flood protection bunds. “We have instructed all teams to remain alert.

Our focus is not just on immediate relief but also on the safety of infrastructure, livestock, and vulnerable populations,” the spokesperson added.

For emergency alerts and updated information, citizens are advised to follow official announcements and stay connected with local administration offices.

